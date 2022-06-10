Four people injured in stabbing at German university

Students overpowered a man suspected of stabbing several people at Hamm-Lippstadt University of Applied Sciences in the northwestern German city of Hamm on Friday, police said, according to CNN.

Four people were injured in the incident, including three women and one man, some of them seriously, said police. A 34-year-old male suspect was detained.

"Hamm Police has a major operation ongoing in the area of the Hamm-Lippstadt University. Several people were injured with a knife. The perpetrator has been detained. We are at the scene in numbers and ask you to avoid this area," Hamm police said on their official Twitter account.

The situation was later declared safe following the incident.

A spokesperson for the Dortmund Police Department said it was unclear if the suspect is affiliated with the university.

The motive for the incident is not yet clear, and it is unknown whether the stabbing was terror-related. However, Germany has been hit by several terrorist attacks in recent years and has been on high alert as a result.

In one attack, a 17-year-old Afghani with an axe attacked passengers on a train in Wurzburg before being shot dead by security forces. In a second incident, an attacker set off a bomb in a restaurant in Ansbach, killing himself and wounding 12 others. The worst such attack took place in December of 2016, when Tunisian terrorist Anis Amri killed 12 people and injured dozens more when he drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin. This past October, a knife-wielding attacker killed one tourist and seriously injured another in the city of Dresden. Prosecutors later said the incident is being treated as a terrorist attack.

Last month, an off-duty police officer and two other passengers on a regional train in Germany overpowered an Iraq-born man who wounded five people, including the officer, with a knife.

A top law enforcement official said the 31-year-old attacker had been investigated for possible Islamic extremism while living in a refugee hostel in 2017, but that the motive for the train attack hadn't been determined.

