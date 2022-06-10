For the last year, ever since Joe Biden became president of the United States, there’s been a tremendous effort on the part of the US to renew the deal between them and Iran, to rejoin the JCPOA, to revive the dying legacy of Biden’s former boss and ideological forefather, President Barack Obama.

How much will the US be willing to concede? How likely is it that a deal will ultimately be signed? And will such a deal stop Iran from obtaining nuclear arms?

Well, to answer all this and more, we are joined by - you guessed it - our dear friend, the no-filter owner of the most glorious mustache, Dan Schueftan.

Dan is the head of the National Securities Studies Center at the University of Haifa. He has taught at the IDF National Security College and Command and Staff College.

He was an advisor to Israel’s National Security Council and former Prime Ministers Yitzhak Rabin and Ariel Sharon.

He’s also the author of several books and articles on issues pertaining to Israel’s National Security. He joins us today for the third time to talk about the Iranian Threat.

We’re thrilled to welcome Dan Schueftan to the podcast.