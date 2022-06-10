A U.S. Senator is accusing the Biden administration of trying to create an unofficial U.S. consulate for the Palestinian Authority in Jerusalem.

"Last year, I forced the Biden Admin to admit that the United States can't open an official U.S. consulate for the Palestinians in Jerusalem without the consent of the Government of Israel, but the administration now appears to be trying to create an unofficial U.S. consulate," Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) said in a statement.

Hagerty added that he categorically opposed the move by the administration.

"I unequivocally oppose this plan for what appears to be a new unofficial U.S. diplomatic mission in Israel’s capital," he said. "This plan is inconsistent with the full and faithful implementation of the Jerusalem Act of 1995 and suggests that the administration is once again trying to undermine America’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s eternal and undivided capital.”