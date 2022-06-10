Ingredients:

Graham Cracker Crust

2 sleeves graham crackers

1 stick butter, melted (1/2 cup)

Cheesecake

20 ounces cream cheese (2 and 1/2 bars)

1 16 ounce container sour cream

1 cup sugar

3 eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla

Key Lime Layer

3/4 cup sugar

1/3 cup fresh lime juice (about 4 small limes)

2 tablespoons flour

2 eggs

Prepare the Graham Cracker Crust

Crush the graham crackers with a rolling pin (bottle of wine or oil works too!) in a Ziplock bag.

Add melted butter, mix well and set aside.

Prepare the Cheesecake

In a bowl of a stand mixer combine all cheesecake ingredients.

Mix well until smooth (helps if cream cheese is room temperature).

Prepare the Key Lime Layer

Combine sugar, flour and eggs in a bowl, beat with a whisk until combined.

Once mixed add lime juice and mixed until combined.

Prepare the Mini Key Lime Cheesecakes

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Line a muffin tin with liners.

Place a tablespoon of the Graham cracker mixture in each, pressing down.

Place two tablespoons cheesecake mixture in each.

Then place one tablespoon lime mixture.

Using a knife, swirl the lime mixture into the cheesecake mixture.

Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes.

Shut the oven off after 20 minutes. Don’t open the door. Let cheesecake sit in the oven for an additional hour.

Remove from oven. Place in freezer for at least 30 minutes.

Remove from freezer and slowly remove muffin liners.

Top with whip cream, lime zest and fresh lime slices!

Note: If making in advance, keep frozen and assemble right before serving!

