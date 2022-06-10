Ingredients:

1 and 1/4 cups plain flour

pinch of salt

4 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 cup butter, cut into cubes

1 and 1/2 tablespoons sugar

1/3 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 egg for egg wash

Prepare the English Scones

Preheat oven to 200 degrees Celsius/400 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking tray.

In a bowl mix flour, salt, and baking powder.

Rub in the butter until you form fine crumbs and mix in sugar.

Gently heat the milk in microwave for 30 seconds or over a low flame.

Stir in vanilla and add to crumb mixture.

Sprinkle some flour on surface and roll dough to about four centimeters/1 and 1/2-inch thickness.

Press a round cookie cutter through to form scones and place on baking tray.

Brush tips with egg wash and bake for about 10 minutes until tops are golden.

Optional - Add in handful of sultanas/raisins or chocolate chips into dough before rolling.

Note: This recipe doubles and triples beautifully.

Variation: Use milk as wash for egg free option.

Courtesy of Kosher.com