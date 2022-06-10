Poll: Religious Zionist Party hits all-time high, rising to double digits

New elections for Israel’s Knesset would likely result in an evenly divided legislature, a new poll shows, with the pro-Netanyahu and ‘Change’ blocs tied at 60 seats each.

The survey, conducted by Panels Politics and published Friday morning by Ma’ariv, found that if new elections were held today, the four right-wing and haredi parties which support Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu – the Likud, Shas, United Torah Judaism, and the Religious Zionist Party – would receive a total of 60 seats – one shy of an outright majority.

The six factions which make up the left-wing – Arab bloc would receive a total of 46 seats, the poll showed, with the remaining 14 mandates going to right-of-center parties aligned with the current government.

The Likud is poised to gain seats, the poll found, despite declining by one seat compared to the previous Panels Politics poll – from 35 seats to 34. The party won 30 seats in last year’s election, and currently has 29 seats, after MK Ofir Sofer split off following the election to join the Religious Zionist Party, as per the pre-election agreement between the Likud and the RZP.

Yesh Atid gained one mandate in this week’s poll, rising from 20 seats in the previous poll to 21, and up from its current 17 seats.

The Religious Zionist Party hit an all-time high in publicly released polling, receiving 11 seats, up from 9 in the previous poll and up from the six it won in last year’s election.

Shas held stable at eight seats – down one from its current nine mandates – while UTJ retained its seven seats.

The Blue and White party maintained its eight seats in the poll, while Labor fell from seven seats to six. The far-left Meretz faction failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold, falling from 2.6% in the previous poll to 2.5%.

The Join Arab List and the United Arab List held steady at seven seats and four seats respectively.

The three center-right parties affiliated with the coalition government all continue to hover just over the electoral threshold, with the New Hope party barely crossing the threshold with four seats, while Yamina and Yisrael Beytenu received five seats each.

Friday’s poll also found that just 28% of Israelis want the Bennett coalition to continue to govern, compared to 39% who favor new elections, and 19% who prefer the formation of an alternative government in the current Knesset.