Israeli citizens reported early Friday morning that an earthquake was felt in the northern region of Israel and in Jerusalem.
No injuries or damage were reported.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported a magnitude 4.8 earthquake in the Cyprus area, about 27 kilometers southeast of Larnaca.
More than a month ago, residents in northern Israel reported feeling an earthquake. According to initial reports, the earthquake which measures 3.7 originated off the coast of Lebanon, about 96 km northwest of Nahariya.
In February, two earthquakes were feltin northern Israel over a span of 24 hours. Earlier that month, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred in Cyprus and was also felt in Israel. There were no reports of injuries or damages.
A week and a half before that, residents of northern Israel reported feeling an earthquake.
According to reports, the earthquake was felt in Tiberias, Tzfat, Yavne'el, Haifa, and the Krayot.
The quake, which measured at 4.1 magnitude, was felt in Jordan as well as in Israel. Its epicenter was reported to be south of the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee).
A day later, a magnitude 3.5 earthquake was again felt in Israel.
There were no injuries or damages in either earthquake.