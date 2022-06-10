Israeli citizens reported early Friday morning that an earthquake was felt in the northern region of Israel and in Jerusalem.

No injuries or damage were reported.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported a magnitude 4.8 earthquake in the Cyprus area, about 27 kilometers southeast of Larnaca.

More than a month ago, residents in northern Israel reported feeling an earthquake. According to initial reports, the earthquake which measures 3.7 originated off the coast of Lebanon, about 96 km northwest of Nahariya.

