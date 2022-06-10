Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, presented in a moving ceremony his formal request to become ambassador to the king of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and thus became the first Israeli ambassador to the country.

During the official visit, the Ambassador met with the Prime Minister of Bhutan and the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom and held professional meetings in the fields of innovation, water and agriculture.

Ambassador Gilon said, "I am excited to be the first Ambassador of the State of Israel to Bhutan. Since the establishment of relations in December 2020, we have jointly promoted a number of successful projects in various fields. During the visit, I also got to see up close the great appreciation that the Bhutanese people have for Israel."

Even before the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Bhutan in December 2020, relations existed between Israel and the Kingdom, with the Bhutanese Minister of Agriculture having visited Israel in 2016.