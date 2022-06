When G-d places into Israeli hands the Temple Mount after 2,000 years of yearning and prayer, it can only mean one thing: ascend and build! Why did Israel shy away from the prophetic moment in 1967?

Parashat Beha'alotcha is a vivid lesson in being on top of the world, and then, all of a sudden, losing your balance. 55 years of unabated effort is bringing Israel back to the Temple Mount, readier than ever to inherit a glorious future.