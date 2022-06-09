While Iranian media is known for making outlandish claims, Israelis were doubled over with laughter at the latest news out of Iranian state media that a Mossad commander apparently named “Asa Flots” (which translates to “made a fart” in English) had been assassinated by a drone strike in Erbil, Iraq.

An investigation by the Jerusalem Post found that the smelly story seemed to have spread through the media beginning with a tweet from the IntelSky Twitter account which mostly comments on air traffic tracking.

“(Ilak Ron) Asa Flots, commander of the Mossad assassination unit, assassinated [sic] during an attack with kamikaze drone in Erbil, northern Iraq,” IntelSky said in a now deleted tweet.

The Iranian Mehr News Agency then picked up the gassy story and ran with it without apparently fact checking the agent’s name by any Hebrew speakers.

Israeli social media users immediately began joking about the comical claim, explaining that the name “Asa Flots” translates in English into “made a fart,” leading to plenty of sulfuric jokes about Iran’s dubious claims that Agent “made a fart” was part of an alleged Mossad contingent in Iraq.

“We would like to give our heartfelt condolences to the family of Asa Flotz. Like a waft in the wind, you were gone too soon. We toot our horns in your honour. Let's all remember his him by saying ‘smell you later,’” wrote the spoof Mossad Assassination Commander Asa Flotz account.