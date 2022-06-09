Watch: Near-lynching of policemen in Jerusalem

A group of Arabs from the Isawiya neighborhood of eastern Jerusalem attacked three policemen in the French Hill neighborhood Wednesday night. Video of the attack was published by Yossi Eli on Channel 13 News.

The policemen were not on duty and wore 'civilian' clothes at the time. They accidentally reached the entrance to the Arab neighborhood when they were attacked. They fired in the air and fled to French Hill, where the Arabs surrounded them and attacked them again. The police opened fire again.

The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court has extended the detention of two suspects in the attack, aged 22 and 25, by four days. Four more suspects were arrested today,

The attorney for one of the suspects said his client was merely in the area when the near-lynching occurred and did not participate in any violent acts.