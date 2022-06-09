A protester in Los Angeles was tackled by the Secret Service after charging at U.S. President Joe Biden’s motorcade in a blocked off street on Wednesday.

The woman walked onto a cordoned off area with a bullhorn and was immediately apprehended by Secret Service agents, one of which tackled her to the ground, Fox News reported.

Biden was in Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas.

The protester did not comply with commands from the Secret Service as she was being taken into custody. She struggled with agents and grabbed the hat and glasses off of the officer attempting to subdue her.

The woman appeared to be protesting in support of abortion.

"Get the f*** off me," the woman could be heard screaming in a video of the incident as she was lying on the ground and being handcuffed.

"Shortly after 5 p.m., an adult female entered a restricted roadway along a motorcade route on Chick Hearn Ct in Los Angeles," said a statement from Secret Service chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi. "As the woman approached passing vehicles, a United States Secret Service agent swiftly removed her from the roadway and placed her into custody. There was no impact to the motorcade movement or our protectees. Our investigation into this incident is ongoing."