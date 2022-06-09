MK Nir Orbach, who received an offer of a realistic spot on the Likud's list in the upcoming elections, will meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tonight.

Senior members of the right-wing bloc claimed in a conversation with Kan News that in parallel with contacts with Orbach, the Likud is also holding talks with Deputy Minister Abir Kara in order to persuade him to resign from the coalition.

The talks are being held with the aim of succeeding in convincing one of the two to be the first to break with the coalition and thereby secure a spot on the Likud list.

Deputy Minister Kara said in response that he could not predict what would happen in a week or two, but at the moment he claims he is not negotiating with the Likud party.

Meanwhile, the government intends to freeze a plan to transfer hundreds of millions of shekels to the Israeli Arab town of Jisr a-Zarqa, which was important to the Ra'am party, following MK Mazen Ghanaim's vote against the Judea and Samaria law

The move is intended to serve as a warning to Ra'am chairman MK Mansour Abbas that the government will not accept any deviations from coalition discipline.