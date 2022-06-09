The US is promoting a mutual defense cooperation agreement between Israel and Arab countries against threats from Iran, Channel 12 News reported.

Under the emerging agreement, the United States will promote cooperation between Israel and Arab states in the Gulf, Egypt, Jordan and even Iraq.

A proposal to this effect will be tabled in Congress, under which Israel would cooperate and coordinate with countries with which it has no diplomatic relations such as Iraq - which recently passed legislation criminalizing normalization of ties and any relations, including business ties, with Israel, and imposing the death penalty on violators.

As part of the proposal, the Pentagon intends to advance a security strategy against threats emanating from Iran and establish a regional defense alliance.

The agreement is expected to include a total of 10 countries besides the United States: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Israel and Iraq.

According to the congressional proposal, "a series of new defense systems will help provide better protection and security to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the four other Gulf states, along with Egypt, Iraq, Israel and Jordan.

The preparations and coordination for the new defense agreement have been going on for almost a year. To date, Israel has deployed radar systems in several countries in the region, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.