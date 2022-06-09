A group of Arabs today threw stones at Jews traveling on Route 465 near the town of Neve Tzof in the area of the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council.
Sarah, 67, was driving to Neve Tzof and suddenly a huge stone hit the window of her car, journalist Elisha Ben Kimon reported.
"I was alone in the car," she said. "I did not see anything. And suddenly I heard a huge boom. My window shattered. I was shocked and frightened. I kept driving."
Sarah's vehicle is reinforced against stone-throwing attacks. "It's very dangerous because if the vehicle had not been protected I would not be here to talk to you now," she told Ben Kimon. "People do not understand that a stone can kill."
