A group of Arabs today threw stones at Jews traveling on Route 465 near the town of Neve Tzof in the area of ​​the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council.

Sarah, 67, was driving to Neve Tzof and suddenly a huge stone hit the window of her car, journalist Elisha Ben Kimon reported.

"I was alone in the car," she said. "I did not see anything. And suddenly I heard a huge boom. My window shattered. I was shocked and frightened. I kept driving."

Sarah's vehicle is reinforced against stone-throwing attacks. "It's very dangerous because if the vehicle had not been protected I would not be here to talk to you now," she told Ben Kimon. "People do not understand that a stone can kill."