RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. has unveiled the 6th generation SPIKE NLOS precision missile this month at Eurosatory 2022 in Paris, France.

Rafael’s SPIKE missile family of multi-purpose, electrooptical guided missiles provides pinpoint precision at extended ranges with the NLOS variant successfully engaging non-line of sight targets. SPIKE NLOS, launched from air, land, or naval platforms, provides critical real-time tactical intelligence and damage assessments allowing it to adjust targets and abort missions midflight, and operate in both offensive and defense scenarios.

The 6th generation SPIKE NLOS, building on the exceptional operational success of the entire SPIKE missile family, includes several new, enhanced capabilities to account for modern battlefield needs and trends. Specifically, these advanced technologies more quickly close the sensor-to-shooter loop and more efficiently neutralize swarm attacks from standoff ranges, improving overall battlefield survivability as a result.

Some of these newer elements of the 6th generation SPIKE NLOS include:

Salvo Launch & Control Capabilities: From a single launcher and operator, the 6th generation SPIKE NLOS can launch and control airborne salvos up to four missiles simultaneously. This new capability enables operationalizes the element of surprise and creates an immediate, significant effect.

System Handover & Transfer of Control: Control over launched 6th generation NLOS missiles can be transferred between battlefield platforms midflight for optimal success across operational scenarios. For example, if a helicopter launches the missile against a high-value target but continues flying outside the threatened area, a ground vehicle in that area or attack zone vicinity can gain control of the launched missile and navigate it toward the original target. This transfer of control enables seamless collaboration between systems and an uninterrupted operational pace.

Target Image Acquisition: RAFAEL's new image matching capabilities have been integrated into the 6th generation NLOS to enable swift aerial image transfers to the missile system. Effective, accurate sensor-shooter closure is a critical operational need which was previously conducted through transferred target coordinates. Now, target images can be matched with the missile’s video images during flight, designating a target to the appropriate operator. For the first time, the focus is the target itself, rather than its coordinates or location, enabling an even more precise attack. This ability is especially useful when dealing with several similar targets or objects. For instance, if a number of enemy tanks are identified in the vicinity, the Target Image Acquisition capability allows the NLOS to distinguish between the vehicles and identify the commander's tank, or the most important hostile asset and strike it directly. This allows for minimized collateral damage and higher effectiveness especially in more dense urban settings.



Extended Missile Range: The 6th generation NLOS now reaches extended ranges up to 50 km when launched from a helicopter and up to 32 km from land and naval platforms. Together with NLOS’ beyond-line-of-sight launch and passive capabilities, these extended ranges increase the already very high platform survivability. Additionally, by not compromising accuracy, efficiency, or lethality, the 6th generation NLOS is the optimal solution for overcoming anti-access and area-denial (A2/AD) targets on top of its traditional uses.

Ran Gozali, Head of Land and Naval Division said: “The SPIKE NLOS serves as the foundation of the entire SPIKE Missile Family which has achieved incredible success and been widely incorporated over the years, being operated by thirty-nine customers around the world. The NLOS has evolved and now we see its most advanced and capable model, its 6th generation. For RAFAEL, it is a source of great pride and emblematic of its creativity and innovation. This advanced NLOS missile demonstrates our understanding of our customers’ operational needs and provides the best possible answer."

RAFAEL is also presenting the NMT – the NLOS Mission Taskforce - its comprehensive, end-to-end operational solution based on a small, mobile combat unit composed of 4X4 or armored vehicles with organic detection, attack, and fire control capabilities. The NMT enables force independence with very high mobility and lethality for wider control of the battlefield. The NMT combines some of RAFAEL's most advanced detection, tracking, and command and control systems. The NMT concept utilizes the mobility of small units operating highly capable systems with long ranges together they establish spatial dominance across various domains, from maritime borders to land borders.