Former US ambassador to Israel David Friedman has denied the claims that Walla! journalist Barak Ravid wrote in his book, "Trump's Peace."

In his book, Ravid claims that Friedman misled former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he gave him the green light to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria immediately after former US President Donald Trump presented his "peace plan."

"I remember how I sat in the briefing at Blair House and Netanyahu said, 'On Sunday we're annexing,' because Friedman sold him all sorts of stuff," Ravid tweeted.

"And then half an hour later Friedman knocked at the door of Blair House and said that there had been a misunderstanding and that everything he promised won't actually happen. Any other version is just made-up nonsense and rewriting history."

In a tweet, Friedman wrote, "Barak, you don’t know what you are talking about and here’s the proof: you wrote a lengthy book ascribing words and deeds to me without ever having even a minute’s conversation with me to verify the facts. You’ve got my phone number — what were you afraid of? Great journalism!"