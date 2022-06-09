Peleg Yaakov, 1.5 years, was buried Wednesday night, and Israel Police are continuing their investigation of his death, Ynet reported.

On Wednesday, the Be'er Sheva Magistrates Court ordered that the daycare manager and assistant be released under limiting conditions. Their identities are still under gag order.

An Israel Police representative said during the court hearing: "The assistant claims that she was always looking towards the sides, and she saw the infant and suddenly a few minutes later she stood up and went towards the gymboree, and when she reached the equipment itself she saw the infant's shoes sticking out and that his head had disappeared. She says that she was watching at the scene, including the gymboree."

"We need to remember that this is a child of a year and a half, who just now began walking. Children of these ages who begin to walk have no stability at all. Therefore, it could be that he stumbled and he did not have the physical ability to extract himself from the situation. Therefore, when the assistant saw this - she saw the shoes sticking out. She removed him. The fact is, his face was blue."

According to Ynet, Judge Rafael Yemini noted in his decision that no signs of injury had been seen on the child, and that there is no suspicion of abuse. According to him, at most, there was an "act of negligence," and this was not an intentional act.

The daycare itself was the source of the report of injury, with staff calling Magen David Adom (MDA) for medical assistance after Yaakov fell.

Meanwhile, a police investigation showed that Yaakov fell from a height of 50 centimeters or less, but it is not yet clear how much time passed between when he fell and when he was discovered in the equipment.

Inquiries to the Education Ministry revealed that the daycare was not licensed or under any kind of supervision; though the owners had applied for licensing, they had not yet received it, and had been requested to provide additional documentation.