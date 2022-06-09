The IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shabak), and Israel Border Police forces on Wednesday night conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including in the towns of Qarawat Bani Hassan, Nuba, Baytin, Al-Mazra'a ash-Sharqiya, Beit Ummar and Sinjil.

IDF soldiers operated in the towns of Danaba and Actaba and apprehended two individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities.

Hundreds of Palestinian Authority Arabs instigated a riot during the soldiers' activity in the city of Shechem (Nablus). The rioters hurled Molotov cocktails and rocks at the soldiers. The soldiers operated to stop the violent riot, using riot dispersal means, and apprehended a suspect who was hurling Molotov cocktails.

The security forces apprehended a terror suspect and confiscated a number of illegal weapons during activity in the town of Khirbat Karme. IDF soldiers also operated in the town of Tamun, and apprehended two additional terror suspects.

During the activity, a violent riot was instigated in which rioters hurled Molotov cocktails at the soldiers, who responded with live fire.

A total of nine individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were apprehended Wednesday night. No IDF injuries were reported.

The suspects and confiscated weapons were transferred to security forces for further processing.