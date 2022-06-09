According to yet another media report, this time from Israel Hayom, MK Nir Orbach has in recent days been reaching out to the opposition Likud party, with the aim of averting new elections and forming a new government within the current Knesset.

Orbach has allegedly been in contact with Likud MK Yariv Levin, and the latest offer on the table is a realistic spot on the Likud's list in the upcoming elections, whenever they may be, in return for tipping the balance and causing the dissolution of the current coalition.

The Likud party is apparently not entirely convinced that Orbach will ultimately leave the coalition, but all the same, negotiations are being conducted with seriousness and intensity ever since the Judea & Samaria bill failed to pass the Knesset this Monday.

Orbach is hoping for a situation in which his decision to bolt is followed by renewed pressure on the New Hope and Yamina parties to follow suit and enable the establishment of a truly right-wing government.

Orbach is still hedging his bets, however. In closed conversations with the Prime Minister, he indicated to Bennett that his main issue with the coalition was the presences within it of Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi and Ra'am MK Mazen Ghanaim, who both voted against the government this week, causing the Judea & Samaria law to fall. Bennett promised to do what he could to create a situation in which the two would resign their seats, and asked Orbach for more time to achieve this.