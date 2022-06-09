A drone exploded in Iraq's northern city of Erbil on Wednesday evening, injuring three people and damaging several cars, according to a statement by Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service quoted by Reuters.

The explosive drone detonated in Erbil's outskirts at 9:35 p.m. Iraq time, the statement said.

Two security sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the drone was shot down.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

A security source said earlier that a drone attack targeted the US consulate but did not give further details.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi told Kurdish Prime Minister Masoud Barzani in a phone call that Baghdad will cooperate with Erbil to hold the perpetrators accountable, the statement said, according to Reuters.