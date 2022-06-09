Police forces were called to the French Hill neighborhood in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening, following a report that gunshots were heard in the area.
A preliminary investigation found that Arabs had violently attacked two policemen who were in the area with a vehicle. The officers, who felt their lives were in danger, responded by firing in the air.
One of the policemen was lightly injured.
The attackers fled the scene and security forces are currently searching for them.
