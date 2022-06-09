A military aircraft crashed in Imperial County in California on Wednesday afternoon, killing four people aboard, the LA Times reported.

A helicopter crashed somewhere near the Glamis Dunes, around Coachella Canal Road and Highway 78, according to dispatch reports from emergency responders and Imperial County spokesperson Gil Rebollar.

“I can confirm that the county is assisting the military with a downed helicopter” near the dunes, Rebollar said when reached by phone.

Local firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and other emergency responders are assisting the naval air base in El Centro.

A federal source who spoke on condition of anonymity said there had been five people aboard the helicopter and four were dead.

Rescue teams in the area were searching for a fifth person who was aboard the craft. A military V-22 Osprey was deployed to assist in the search, according to the LA Times.