Iran's foreign ministry spokesman on Wednesday blasted the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) decision to censure Iran.

The spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said in a tweet quoted by Reuters that his country's response to the resolution would be "firm and proportionate” and added that "the initiators are responsible for the consequences.”

The IAEA earlier adopted a resolution criticizing Iran for its refusal to cooperate with its inspectors and calling for Iran to begin cooperating with the nuclear watchdog agency.

This is the first time in two years that the IAEA Board of Governors has passed a condemnation against Iran. 30 countries voted in favor of the resolution, Russia and China opposed it, and three countries abstained - India, Pakistan and Libya.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praised the IAEA's decision to pass the resolution, calling it "a clear warning light to Iran."

"This is a significant decision that exposes Iran's true face. The Board of Governors' decision determines that Iran is neither cooperating with the IAEA nor obeying its directives and is thus preventing the agency from fulfilling its important function and acting against military nuclear activity. The many countries that voted for the decision cooperated in order to block and prevent Iran from attaining nuclear weapons," he said.

"Today's IAEA vote is a clear warning light to Iran: If Iran continues its activity, the leading countries must bring the matter back to the UN Security Council."