IDF forces thwarted a large operation to smuggle drugs into Israel from Egypt, seizing NIS two million worth of drugs.

The seized drugs were transferred to the Israel Police for processing.

Last month, the IDF seized another NIS one million in drugs which were being smuggled from Egypt to Israel. About 105 kilograms (over 230 pounds) of drugs were seized at the time.

The soldiers confiscated night-vision goggles, two cellphones used by smugglers in the area, and other equipment. One person involved in the drug smuggling was arrested.