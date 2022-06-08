Holocaust survivor Zdenka Husserl was honored by Queen Elizabeth in the Jubilee Birthday Honours.

Husserl, who survived Theresienstadt and has lived in the UK since 1945 when she was six-years old, has been active with the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (HMDT), telling the story of surviving the Holocaust to children and community groups.

“We are delighted that a survivor and educator have been recognized in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, a fitting tribute of the significant time and effort they have all made to Holocaust and genocide education and commemoration, on Holocaust Memorial Day and throughout the year,” HMDT director of public engagement and deputy chief executive Rachel Century said in a statement.

Husserl was awarded an MBE. the third highest ranking order in the UK.

“Both her parents were murdered by the Nazis, and she was just six years old when she was brought to Britain as an orphan,” the HMDT said on its website.

“Zdenka has dedicated her life to Holocaust education and commemoration and has a huge personal commitment to ensure that the next generation learns from the past to create a society free of prejudice and discrimination. She reaches thousands of people every year around Holocaust Memorial Day.”