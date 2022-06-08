The toddler who died after falling off playground equipment in the yard of a daycare center in the southern city of Be'er Sheva yesterday has been identified as Peleg Yaakov. He was a year and a half.

Police arrested the caregiver (41) and the owner of the daycare. Three other workers at the nursery were questioned and released.

A police spokesman said at the hearing that "there was apparently there was negligence in supervision. Some time after the baby apparently fell, one of the aides saw his legs protruding inside the gymboree. There is a camera of the daycare, and the court has to approve our looking at it."

Attorney Ido Porat, who represents one of the caregivers, said: "My client claims that there was no negligence on the part of the daycare staff. She claims that the toddler and the other children in the kindergarten were under supervision all the time. This is a case where it is not yet clear exactly what happened to him, but it is already clear that this is an unusual and rare case in which the deceased was found dead from a fall from a very low height."