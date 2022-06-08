A man carrying a gun and a knife was arrested near the Montgomery County, Maryland house of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday morning, Fox News reported.

The armed suspect made violent threats against Kavanaugh, law enforcement sources said. They described the man as in his twenties and from California. He was placed in custody on a street near the justice’s home.

According to statements made by those familiar with the incident, the suspect never reached Kavanaugh’s house.

The case is being handled by the U.S. Marshals and the Montgomery County Police Department. So far, no charges have been filed.

"At approximately 1:50 a.m. today, a man was arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s residence," Supreme Court spokesperson Patricia McCabe told Fox News. "The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh. He was transported to Montgomery County Police 2nd District."