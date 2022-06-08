ירי זיקוקין על מעלה הזיתים דוברות מעלה הזיתים

Residents of the Ma'ale HaZeitim neighborhood near the City of David in Jerusalem regularly experience life-threatening harassment and threats from Arab terrorist cells.

Last night, a Molotov Cocktail was thrown at homes in the neighborhood. Another firebomb was thrown at the same houses at the same time the previous night.

A third Molotov set a building ablaze three nights before that. The building serves as a warehouse and is next to a residence where a family was sleeping at the time.

Earlier, on the evening of Jerusalem Day, an attempt was made to deliberately run over boys who were marching to the Western Wall with Israeli flags at an intersection near the Ma'ale HaZeitim neighborhood.

שריפה בעקבות ידויי בקבוק תבערה דוברות מעלה הזיתים

Fireworks and Molotov Cocktails have been launched at residences in the Ma'ale HaZeitim neighborhood on multiple nights.

Neighborhood resident Hanna Yagel told Israel National News that all the cases were reported in real time to the police, but the police have not responded to the repeated threats and attacks. "No arrests have been made to the best of our knowledge, and we have even received statements such as 'We will take care of this and sit on the cameras after Shabbat or after the holiday', when it is clear that there is a squad here that roams free and comes night after night to try to burn families with children."

"The area is networked with cameras and the incidents are recurring and yet the police have chosen not to make efforts and catch the squad members."

נסין דריסה דוברות מעלה הזיתים

She added, "We turn to the police and ask: Where are you? How can you allow Molotov Cocktails to be thrown at homes with sleeping children night after night? A warehouse next to the house has already been set on fire and miraculously there was 'only' property damage. Are you waiting for there to be a price in blood before you catch them?"