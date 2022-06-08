Six members of Haiti’s Special Olympics team disappear in Florida

Six members of Haiti’s Special Olympics team vanished while competing in Florida on Monday.

The team members disappeared shortly after giving back their hotel room keys and leaving their luggage at their hotel, according to the New York Post.

They were at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee at 2:30 p.m. as the Special Olympics began on Sunday, running until June 12 int he Orlando area, but were not seen again, local media reported.

The missing athletes were listed by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office as Anderson Petit-Frère, Oriol Jean, Nicholson Fontilus, Steevenson Jacquet, Peter Mianovich Berlus, and Antione Joseph Mithon.

Last week, soccer player Petit-Frère was featured by Team Haiti’s Instagram account.

“My name is Anderson Petit-Frère, I am from Port-au-Prince and I am 18 years old,” he said.

“I am part of the Special Olympics Haiti unified soccer team. It’s a big joy and honor to be part of that team. I will do my best to help the athletes in the USA Games Orlando 2022.”