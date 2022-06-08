On Wednesday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz held a consultation with senior healthcare professionals in view of the rise in COVID morbidity data.

The discussion focused on the current situation and the morbidity data in recent days, which indicate a new upward trend after months of declining numbers. Professionals expect this new upward trend to continue.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz asked for the tone of the discussion to be one of calm reassurance. "I suggest avoiding the terminology of 'waves.' This is a disease and it has its ups and downs.

"We have been keeping the situation under observation and the health system knows how to contain it," he added.

For the moment, the government has decided to enhance the protection of the elderly and the Magen Avot institutions, and it will also be stressing its recommendation to the elderly and people at risk to wear face-masks in indoor settings. The obligation to wear face-masks in healthcare institutions and Magen Avot residential homes will remain in place.

In addition, the Health Ministry will continue to monitor the situation via analysis of sewage and the country's intelligence services will continue to amass relevant data.

Also participating in the discussion were the director-general of the Health Ministry, the head of Public Health Services, the government's COVID project manager, a representative of the Defense Ministry, and other officials.