Joint List leader MK Ayman Odeh has called on young Arabs and Jews alike to refuse orders to serve in the "Army of the Occupation."

"Everything must be done to overthrow the government. Do not threaten us with alternatives. We voted for people who killed Palestinians just to replace Netanyahu," Odeh said during a conference in the Knesset entitled "55 Years of Occupation."

MK Aida Touma-Suleiman (Joint List) also spoke, saying, "We gathered here in the Knesset today to remind Israel and the world that occupation and apartheid are not a decree from heaven. They are the fruit of an oppressive mentality and ethnic superiority. It is the duty of every man and woman with integrity and a moral backbone to say in a clear voice: Enough of the occupation, enough of racism, and enough of apartheid. This ‘government of change’ has done its best to anchor apartheid in law. Anywhere else, such a government would be prosecuted for war crimes and crimes against humanity."

MK Amichai Chikli (Yamina) responded: "You are wrong. The occupation is not 55 years old but 3,000 years old. It is a pity that there are no representatives here from the Jebusites from whom we conquered Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria."