Actor Matthew McConaughey, who is from Uvalde, Texas, met with President Biden about the need for action on gun laws.

“We need responsible gun ownership", McConaughey said to reporters, "We need background checks. We need to raise the minimum age to purchase an AR-15 rifle to 21. We need a waiting period for those rifles. We need red flag laws and consequences for those who abuse them.”

“There is not a Democratic or Republican value in one single act of these shooters,” McConaughey added. “But people in power have failed to act. So we’re asking you and I’m asking you - can both sides rise above? Can both sides see beyond the political problem at hand and admit that we have a life-preservation problem on our hands? We got a chance right now to reach for and to grasp a higher ground above our political affiliations.”