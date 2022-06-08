כך איימו על בן גביר: "אני בדרך אליך עם אקדח מוכן" ערוץ הכנסת

Israel Police have arrested a suspect who is believed to have made threats on the life of Religious Zionism MK and Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben Gvir.

The suspect allegedly posed as a police officer and telephoned to Ben Gvir, using the name of a real officer from the north of the country and managing to make it appear that the call was coming from that officer. Police opened an investigation and succeeded in locating the individual.

"I congratulate the police commissioner on the swift action of the police in this case, which proves that they have the ability to do so," said Ben Gvir upon hearing the news. "I also appeal to the Attorney-General and the State Prosecution to put an end to this revolving-door policy and ensure that the suspect is swiftly indicted. Up until now, hundreds of threats have been made on my life and several suspects have been arrested, but every single one of them has been released without charges being filed."

On Monday, Ben Gvir received a harassing phone call during which a person posing as a policeman told the MK that he was on his way to get him with a gun.

"I'm on my way to get you," the man said. "My gun is ready and loaded - I've prepared a cartridge with 16 bullets especially for you. Right now I'm on my way and I'm going to deal with you and your children too. Let's see you laugh again after this."

Later in the conversation, the caller told Ben Gvir, "You're going to get to know my gun from up-close, and I'm going to deal with your wife and kids too. I'm a police officer, so who are you going to complain to? You've done enough harm to our people and now your time's up. I'm coming to get you."

In the wake of the publicity surrounding the death threats, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid was heard to say to Ben Gvir, "You're the one who caused this incitement."