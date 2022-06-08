On Tuesday night and into the early hours of Wednesday, IDF, ISA, and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism operations in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including the towns of Ni'lin, Bayt Rima, Beit Fajr, Beit Dagan, Rujeib, Mughayir, Al-Ram, Bidu, al Fawar, and the city of Bethlehem.



IDF soldiers and security forces apprehended four people suspected of engaging in terrorism in the cities of Jenin and Tulkarm, and in the town of Ya'bad.



During operational activity in the town of Balata to apprehend two terror suspects, Palestinians hurled explosive devices at security forces. During a counterterrorism operation in the city of Beitunia, a number of suspects hurled stones and paint containers at forces.

IDF operating overnight to apprehend suspects IDF



Security forces also conducted counterterrorism activity in the town of Aqabat Jabr in order to apprehend a wanted terror suspect. During the operation, approximately 20 Palestinians instigated a violent riot against the Israeli forces. The rioters hurled stones and Molotov cocktails at security forces, who responded with riot dispersal means.



A total of 21 individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were apprehended overnight. The suspects were transferred to security forces for further processing.



No IDF injuries were reported.