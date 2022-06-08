Security authorities have criticized the conduct of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett after he hinted at a link between Israel and the assassination of several key Iranian officials during a meeting of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

A senior security source cited by Yediot Aharonot described Bennett's actions as constituting "an unnecessary poke in the eye at the Iranian government that could motivate them to redouble their efforts to exact vengeance. Iran is planning a revenge attack and there is no reason to encourage them to carry it out," he added.

Other sources quoted in the report made it clear that the security establishment had resolved to remain silent on the issue, partly in order to avoid stymying major diplomatic efforts that are being made by the United States and the International Atomic Energy Agency to achieve some form of deal with Iran.

During the committee meeting, Bennett had said that, "This past year has marked a turning point in Israel's strategy vis-à-vis Iran. We have shifted gears. Over the past year, the State of Israel has been working against the head of the Iranian octopus and not just against the octopus' tentacles, as was the case for decades."

He added that, "Iran's days of immunity, when Iran could attack Israel with impunity, are over. We are acting against them on every front and at all times, and will continue to do so."