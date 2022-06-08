Suspected murder in northern Israel: Johara Khanifs, the daughter of the Deputy Mayor of the Arab city of Shfar'am in northern Israel, was killed on Tuesday night when a car exploded at the entrance to the city from Route 781.

Khanifs, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have set up roadblocks in the area and are searching for suspects, but have yet to conduct arrests.

Police officials confirmed the vehicle belonged to Khanifs, and that several leads are being investigated. A gag order has been imposed on the investigation.