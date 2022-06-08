MK Mansour Abbas, chairman of the Ra’am party, declared on Tuesday that his party continues to be a significant part of the coalition and will work to help Arab society.

In an interview with the Israeli Arab Kul al-Arab news website, Abbas refrained from criticizing his party member Mazen Ghanaim for voting against the law to extend the emergency regulations in Judea and Samaria, noting that Ra’am is focusing on using the upcoming month of the Knesset session to expedite the implementation the five-year plan for Arab society.

"Mazen Ghanaim has been and will continue to be part of Ra’am and we are partners," said Abbas, who denied reports that Ra’am would not support Ghanaim's candidacy in the Sakhnin mayoral election.