According to a new poll published on Tuesday evening by Kan News, if elections were to be held today, the right-wing bloc would reach 60 seats in the 120-seat Knesset.

The poll gave 35 seats to the Likud party, well ahead of Yesh Atid, which won 20 seats in the poll.

If the Religious Zionism party remains intact with Itamar Ben Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party running together with party head Bezalel Smotrich, it would win 10 seats according to this latest poll.

Following these three parties would be the Blue & White party headed by Defense Minister Benny Gantz with 8 seats, and the Sephardi haredi Shas party, also with 8 seats.

The Knesset's other haredi party, United Torah Judaism, would win 7 seats, as would Labor, followed by the predominantly Arab Joint List with 6 seats, Yamina also with 6 seats, and Yisrael Beytenu with 5.

The United Arab List (Ra'am) party would win 4 seats, just crossing the electoral threshold, as would the far-left Meretz party. New Hope, the party founded by Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, would not make it into the Knesset.

As such, the so-called right-wing bloc emerges with 60 seats, 6 more than it has in the current Knesset.