Three British soccer fans were arrested in Munich, Germany before Monday evening’s game between England and Germany for making Nazi salutes, the UK Jewish News reported.

The three were arrested for making the antisemitic gestures and a fourth fan was arrested for causing $2,100 in damaged when he ignited a flare inside his hotel room. Other fans were also arrested for a variety of alcohol-fuelled incidents, including England fans singing anti-German chants and songs connected to World War II.

German riot police also moved a massive crowd of England fans out of downtown Munich toward the train station on Sunday at midnight.

Police also responded to a fight involving 30 to 50 England fans.

Over 700 officers have been on the street dealing with the large crowds of British soccer fans since Saturday.