Security forces on Tuesday evening began to destroy a pergola lookout erected in memory of Rina Shnerb, a 17-year-old girl who was murdered in a terrorist bombing attack in 2019.

Binyamin Regional Council chairman Yisrael Gantz condemned the destruction of the memorial. The government has sent security forces to demolish a wooden pergola in a place where there is no dispute. On the other hand, the Arabs in this area are building illegal roads and roads as part of their takeover plan. and the Israeli government doesn't lift a finger and allows this to happen."

"The plan for the Arab takeover of the territories of Judea and Samaria has three main partners: the Palestinian Authority, the European Union and the Bennett government. "Enforcement against Jews alone is distorted and immoral," Gantz said.

He concluded, "Everything will be done so that the pergola will be restored and this government will disintegrate and pass."