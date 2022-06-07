Israel's Foreign Ministry responded to the release Tuesday of a report by the UN Human Rights Council's Commission of Inquiry against Israel over Israel's efforts to defend itself from the thousands of rocket and mortar attacks fired by terrorist organizations during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May, 2021.

"The report published today by the Human Rights Council’s Commission of Inquiry is nothing more than a waste of money and effort of the United Nations’ systems, part and parcel of the witch hunt being carried out by the Human Rights Council against Israel," the ministry said,



"It is a biased and one-sided report tainted with hatred for the State of Israel and based on a long series of previous one-sided and biased reports. The report disregards years of murderous terrorism by Palestinian terrorist organizations against Israeli citizens, as well as the Palestinians’ long-standing obstinacy and the vicious and antisemitic incitement carried out by the Palestinian Authority and its networks.



"The Commission of Inquiry ignored the real reasons that led Israel to defend its citizens against the murderous terrorist organizations that are committing a double war crime: firing at Israeli civilians from within civilian areas in the Gaza Strip.



"The Commission of Inquiry and the biased report it published are the result of the Human Rights Council’s extreme anti-Israel bias. The Commission members, who claim to be objective, were only appointed to their roles because of their public and well-known anti-Israel stances, in direct opposition to the rules set out by the United Nations." the Foreign Ministry's statement concluded.



The State of Israel will continue to protect its citizens in accordance with the highest international values and standards.