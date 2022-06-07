Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) will not compromise on the coalition, despite its failure to pass the "Judea and Samaria" bill on Monday night.

"I am going to do everything necessary to ensure that this government survives, for two reasons," Lapid announced. "The first reason is that this government is functioning, and the second is that the alternative will be a Netanyahu-Ben Gvir government which will break down democracy."

Regarding the threats made by Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi and MK Mazen Ghnaim (United Arab List), Lapid said, "Anyone who cannot live with this coalition - should leave."

Both Zoabi and Ghnaim voted against the bill Monday night.

Also on Monday night, the coalition attempted to vote Deputy Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana into the position of minister, but failed to do so when the vote ended in a 55-55 tie.