Some of the confiscated qeapons and equipment

IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shabak), and Israel Border Police forces on Monday night conducted counterterrorism activities in Judea and Samaria.

Overnight, IDF, Shabak, and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including in the towns of Deir Abu Masha'al, al-Midya, Surif, Khirbat Safa, Beit Ummar, Atil, Hares and the Dheisha Camp.

A number of weapons were confiscated during the forces' activity in the town of Jabal Al-Mawaleh.

The security forces also apprehended two individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities in the city of Nablus.

A total of 10 individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were apprehended overnight.

The suspects were transferred to security forces for further processing. No IDF injuries were reported.