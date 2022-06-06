Syrian media sources reported on Monday evening that Israeli warplanes attacked several targets in the region of the Syrian capital of Damascus.

According to the reports, Syrian air defense systems were activated against the incursions.

Three weeks ago, the official Syrian media agency, SANA, made similar allegations, adding that Syrian land-to-air missiles were fired at the Israeli airplanes, but missed.

A week prior to that incident, Syrian media also reported on Israeli aerial attacks, in the west of the country, and alleged that five people were injured in the course of the attacks.

The IAF has yet to respond to any of the allegations.