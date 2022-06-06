A thirteen-year-old boy was killed in a car accident in Petah Tikva Monday evening.

The boy, who was riding a scooter, was fatally struck by a passing vehicle. MDA medics and paramedics provided him with medical treatment and evacuated him while performing resuscitation operations to Beilinson Hospital in the city.

At the hospital, doctors continued to attempt to resuscitate the boy but were ultimately forced to determine his death.

MDA paramedic Elad Polak said: "The boy was lying on the side of the road near the sidewalk, unconscious and suffering from a very severe multi-system injury. We immediately started medical treatment, put him in an intensive care unit and evacuated him to the hospital while performing resuscitation operations while his condition was critical."