Media personality Mia Bengal has joined the Yesh Atid party's media team.

Bengal served as a senior adviser to former Justice Minister Tzipi Livni. Bengal has advised left-wing human rights organizations, including Breaking the Silence and Yesh Din.

Bengal announced the appointment on her Twitter account and wrote that she "believes in the party and especially in Yair Lapid, whom he greatly appreciates, loves and trusts. She is happy for the opportunity and grateful for the trust." According to her, "Yesh Atid" is "the ruling party and the political home of all pro-democracy activists in Israel."

Bengal previously worked for the Maariv newspaper and hosted the evening news together with Dan Margalit.

In 2012, when the Maariv newspaper was acquired by Shlomo Ben-Zvi, Bengal resigned from her position at the newspaper and worked as a consultant in Meretz's election campaign.