Gavel (illustration)
Gavel (illustration) iStock

Two additional members of the Lev Tahor cult were convicted of kidnapping two children.

The kidnapping took place three-and-a-half years ago, during Shabbat (the Sabbath).

According to the indictment, the children were kidnapped from a home in New York, and taken through various countries until they reached Mexico.

Related articles:

The indictment describes how the kidnappers used costumes and various nicknames for disguise, switched SIM cards, used forged travel documents, and more.

A few months ago, a US court convicted two of the cult's leaders of crimes of kidnapping and trafficking women, and sentenced them to twelve years in prison.

whatsapp
Join our official WhatsApp group