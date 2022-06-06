Two additional members of the Lev Tahor cult were convicted of kidnapping two children.

The kidnapping took place three-and-a-half years ago, during Shabbat (the Sabbath).

According to the indictment, the children were kidnapped from a home in New York, and taken through various countries until they reached Mexico.

The indictment describes how the kidnappers used costumes and various nicknames for disguise, switched SIM cards, used forged travel documents, and more.

A few months ago, a US court convicted two of the cult's leaders of crimes of kidnapping and trafficking women, and sentenced them to twelve years in prison.