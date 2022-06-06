Days after several Iranian officials were reported to have died under mysterious circumstances, a Twitter account believed to be linked to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett hinted that Israel was responsible for the deaths of Iranian officers and scientists linked to Tehran’s nuclear weapons program.

The account, called “Yamina – The Unofficial Account”, tweeted a series of posts overnight commenting on the recent deaths of Iranian officials.

In one such tweet, a link to an article regarding the deaths of a number of Iranian nuclear scientists was posted, along Bennett’s slogan of “Less talk, more action”.

It is widely believed that the account is operated either by a confidant of Bennett – or by the prime minister himself.

In another tweet, the account referenced the death of Iranian missile engineer Ayoob Entezari, who was found dead on May 31st, possibly as a result of poisoning.

“According to a report by Channel 14: Bibi poisoned him already a year ago, but only now the poison worked,” the account tweeted.