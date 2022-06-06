Two suspected terrorists were arrested in Tel Aviv Monday, foiling a planned attack.

Officers from the police department’s elite Yamam force, along with officials from the Israel Security Agency (Shabak) arrested two Palestinian Authority Arabs in south Tel Aviv early Monday morning.

Israeli security officials believe the two were preparing to carry out at an attack at the time of their arrest.

The two suspects are both residents of the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria, and were residing illegally in Tel Aviv.

Police transferred the two for interrogation.

“In a joint operation of the Yamam and the Israel Security Agency,” police said in a statement Monday morning, “two Palestinian residents of Shechem (Nablus) – who were residing illegally in Israel - were arrested in the south Tel Aviv area before dawn Monday, after they entered Israel and raised suspicions that they were going to carry out a terrorist attack. The two were transferred to the Israel Security Agency for interrogation regarding the circumstances of their entry into Israel.”